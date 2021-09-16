﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian regulation allows city of Brumadinho to decide on mining licenses

Thursday, 16 September 2021 21:32:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Minas Gerais state regulation has allowed the city of Brumadinho to have the power to decide on mining licenses. A media report this week said the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has transferred part of its role as a regulator to Brumadinho, where Vale’s iron ore dam collapse killed 270 people.

According to the regulation, big projects with that pose major social and environmental challenges must be approved by the city’s environment department.

Generally speaking, bigger projects were approved by the state, however, in the case of Brumadinho city, the aim is to speed up the licensing process of mining and iron ore projects.

Under the terms of the regulation, Brumadinho city will now license projects listed within the class 1 up to class 6. These classes define the environmental impact of a project, with 6 being projects of bigger impact.


Tags: Brazil  South America  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
14 Sep

Usiminas to halt operations at iron ore dam
14 Sep

Vale unveils iron ore capacity guidance for 2021 and 2022
07 Sep

Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits
26 Aug

Minas Gerais policymakers discuss SAM’s multi-billion iron ore project