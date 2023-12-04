﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale plans to recover rank as world’s top iron ore producer

Monday, 04 December 2023 20:54:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to sources, Brazilian miner Vale says it plans to recover its position as the world’s number one iron ore miner, a title that was lost in 2019 to Rio Tinto.

The reduced production derived from the collapse of the Brumadinho dam, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, which resulted in the stoppage of mining activities in the surrounding area, including the Barra do Feijão mine, which is part of the Paraopeba Complex, that produced 27.3 million mt of iron ore in 2018.

The iron ore mining activities of Vale operate today at a pace of 315 million mt per year, which should increase to 345 million mt per year in 2025, with the start of operations at Vargem Grande and Capanema, also in the state of Minas Gerais.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Vale 

Similar articles

China Institute of Metal Mining Economics: Iron ore prices bolstered despite sufficient supply

05 Dec | Steel News

Metalloinvest increases high-quality iron ore concentrate capacity at Lebedinsky GOK

05 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 5, 2023

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13% in April-November

05 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore arm of Usiminas plans to increase production

04 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 4, 2023

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 4, 2023

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s NMDC sees six percent rise in iron ore output in November

04 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases over the week

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale transports first iron ore shipment with biofuel

01 Dec | Steel News