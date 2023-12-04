Vale plans to recover rank as world’s top iron ore producer

Monday, 04 December 2023 20:54:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to sources, Brazilian miner Vale says it plans to recover its position as the world’s number one iron ore miner, a title that was lost in 2019 to Rio Tinto.

The reduced production derived from the collapse of the Brumadinho dam, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, which resulted in the stoppage of mining activities in the surrounding area, including the Barra do Feijão mine, which is part of the Paraopeba Complex, that produced 27.3 million mt of iron ore in 2018.

The iron ore mining activities of Vale operate today at a pace of 315 million mt per year, which should increase to 345 million mt per year in 2025, with the start of operations at Vargem Grande and Capanema, also in the state of Minas Gerais.