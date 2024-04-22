﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil’s DEV Mineração to resume operations at Amapá iron ore project

Monday, 22 April 2024 12:37:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian miner DEV Mineração will invest BRL 1.7 billion ($326.44 million) to resume operations at its Amapá iron ore project, according to media reports. The mine had stopped operations seven years ago.

Requests to reactivate the environmental licenses for the mine were submitted to the Amapá Environment Secretariat and the licenses are expected to be issued in the coming months. The company plans to reactivate the old Icomi Port and the Amapá Railway, in addition to the mining operations. The miner anticipates to annually produce around six million mt of iron ore from the project over a period of 16 years.

In addition, the resumption of the mine’s operations is expected to create approximately a total of 3,300 jobs.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 23, 2024

23 Apr | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 29.0 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Mexican iron pellet production in February up 2.8 percent

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s KIOCL seeks 200,000 mt of iron ore fines in lieu of equivalent volume of pellets to be exported

22 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 22, 2024

22 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 22, 2024   

22 Apr | Longs and Billet

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales up in Mar quarter from Dec quarter

22 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 19, 2024

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports up 97.5 percent in January

19 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 19, 2024

19 Apr | Longs and Billet