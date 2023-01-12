﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian plate exports increase again in December

Thursday, 12 January 2023 23:45:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 18,000 mt of heavy plate in December, against 12,600 mt in November and 9,700 mt in October, according to customs data.

The main destination of the exports in December was South America (14,800 mt at $1,494/mt), while 3,200 mt was shipped to Pakistan, in average at $377/mt, which is not a market price.

The exporters were Usiminas (11,500 mt at $1,699/mt), Gerdau (5,100 mt at $549/mt), ArcelorMittal (1,200 mt at $618/mt) and traders (200 mt at $1,097/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in December 15,200 mt of plate, against 8,700 mt in November.

The main origin of the imports was Austria (14,400 mt at $936/mt), while 600 mt at $2,925/mt were imported from other European countries and 200 mt at $841/mt from China.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Trading 

Similar articles

Plate prices in Turkey up $20-50/mt amid better market activity

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices trend up, demand slightly better

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

US ITC maintains CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from 11 countries, Brazil’s revoked

11 Jan | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 0.8 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 11.7 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

US domestic plate prices

11 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate offer prices rise sharply amid restocking expectations

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

Taiwan bans certain stainless steel plate exports to Russia and Belarus

06 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late December

06 Jan | Steel News