Brazilian plate exports increase again in December

Thursday, 12 January 2023 23:45:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 18,000 mt of heavy plate in December, against 12,600 mt in November and 9,700 mt in October, according to customs data.

The main destination of the exports in December was South America (14,800 mt at $1,494/mt), while 3,200 mt was shipped to Pakistan, in average at $377/mt, which is not a market price.

The exporters were Usiminas (11,500 mt at $1,699/mt), Gerdau (5,100 mt at $549/mt), ArcelorMittal (1,200 mt at $618/mt) and traders (200 mt at $1,097/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in December 15,200 mt of plate, against 8,700 mt in November.

The main origin of the imports was Austria (14,400 mt at $936/mt), while 600 mt at $2,925/mt were imported from other European countries and 200 mt at $841/mt from China.