Brazilian pig iron producers may halt output due to lack of iron ore granulates

Friday, 09 April 2021 19:24:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Minas Gerais state pig iron producers may provisionally halt output due to the lack of iron ore granulates, a media report by Diario do Comercio said late this week.

Several steelmakers are buying the product from other states, including Mato Grosso do Sul. Citing local union Sindifer-MG, the media report said the lack of product was noted in small to medium-sized iron ore granulate suppliers.

According to data from the Brazilian steel association, IABr, Brazilian pig iron output in full-year 2020 totaled 24.5 million mt. Minas Gerais state produced 3.7 million mt of pig iron in full-year 2020, the media report said.