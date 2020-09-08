﻿
English
Brazilian pig iron exports up sharply in Jan-Aug, China a key driver

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 15:58:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period of this year, Brazilian pig iron exports increased by 45.4 percent year on year to 2.43 million mt. China with its solid demand for pig iron and a 43.7 percent share of the total tonnage of Brazilian pig iron exports in the given period was the key driver behind the notable increase. In the same period last year, there were no shipments of pig iron from Brazil to China. Meanwhile the share of the US in the total value of Brazilian exports during the first eight months of the current year decreased to 24.3 percent, versus 43.4 percent in the same period last year.

In August alone, Brazilian pig iron exports totaled 489,155 mt, doubling month on month and increasing by 75 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.


