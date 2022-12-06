﻿
Brazilian pig iron exports show small increase in November

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:24:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 295,600 mt in November, against 286,100 mt in October, according to customs.

Shipments in November were destined to the US (230,100 mt at $688/mt), Mexico (27,200 mt at $457/mt), and Asia (18,200 mt at $500/mt), all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in September. Smaller volumes were shipped to South America, Europe and Australia.

Exports from the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo totaled 166,800 mt, while exports from the northern states of Para and Maranhão have reached 74,800 mt and 54,000 mt were shipped from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.


