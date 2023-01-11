Brazilian pig iron exports increase in December

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 22:23:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 305,100 mt in December, against 295,600 mt in November, according to customs data.

Shipments in December were destined to the US (219,000 mt at $479/mt), the United Arab Emirates (33,600 mt at $520/mt), Mexico (30,300 mt at $479/mt), and the Netherlands (16,200 mt at $531/mt), all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in October. Smaller volumes were shipped to South America, Africa and Australia.

Exports from the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo totaled 252,100 mt, while exports from the northern states of Para and Maranhão have reached 51,000 mt and 2,000 mt were shipped from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.