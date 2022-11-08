﻿
English
Brazilian pig iron exports decline in October

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 00:30:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron declined to 286,100 mt in October from 397,200 mt in September, according to customs.

Shipments in October were destined to the US (141,900 mt at $607/mt), the Netherlands (67,800 mt at $822/mt), Asia (35,200 mt at $461/mt), Mexico (32,600 mt at $461/mt), and Africa (7,300 mt at $447/mt), all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in August.

With the exception of 35,700 mt at $501/mt, shipped by a producer in the northern state of Para to the US, the rest of the volume was exported by producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading 

