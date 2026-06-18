Brazilian HRC exports fall as shipments to South America drop 53 percent

In May, Brazil exported 17,800 mt and imported 43,200 mt ofhot-rolled coils, (HRC), against respectively 22,500 mt and 38,100 mt in April, the result of a 53 percent decline in export shipments to South America, while increased imports resulted from the return of Egypt as an exporter.

Exports went to the US (13,200 mt at $696/mt) and South American countries (4,600 mt at $589/mt), all on an FOB basis.

Shipments were made by CSN (13,200 mt), ArcelorMittal (3,400 mt), and Gerdau (1,200 mt).

Imports came from Egypt (20,100 mt at $539/mt), South Korea (12,200 mt at $485/mt) and China (10,900 mt at $516/mt), also on an FOB basis.

Because some exports are made to affiliated companies within the same group, prices may have been set at levels that do not reflect prevailing market conditions.