Brazilian heavy plate exports decline again in February

Thursday, 14 March 2024 22:21:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Brazil exported 5,000 mt of heavy plate in February, against 7,700 mt in January and 28,500 mt in December.

The exports of February were destined to the US (2,300 mt at $1,064/mt) and South American countries (2,600 mt at $1,060/mt) and Angola (100 mt at $1,351/mt),  FOB conditions.

The exporters were chiefly by Usiminas (2,800 mt at $1,089/mt), and Gerdau (2,100 mt at $1,019/mt), FOB, while small volumes were shipped by CSN and by traders.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 5,400 mt of heavy plate in February, against 1,700 mt in January.

The imports were from Europe (3,800 mt at $1,172/mt), and Asia (1,600 mt, of which 1,500 mt from China at $699/mt), also FOB conditions.


