Brazilian flat steel distributor sales rise 17.4 percent in June

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 20:55:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flat steel sales by local distributors in June rose 17.4 percent, year-on-year, and 38.5 percent, month-on-month, to 290,500 mt, indicating a recovery post-Covid-19, the Brazilian steel distributors association, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Inda said purchases of flats by distributors in June grew 29.2 percent, year-on-year, and 49.7 percent, month-on-month, to 297,200 mt. Flats inventory in June slightly improved 0.8 percent, month-on-month, to 855,500 mt. Inventory turnover in June this year declined to 2.9 months, from 4 months in April.

According to Inda, Brazilian imports of flats by local distributors in June improved 60 percent, year-on-year, and 38.4 percent, month-on-month, to 103,600 mt.

Inda estimated both the purchase and sales of flats by Brazilian distributors in July to increase 15 percent on a month-on-month basis.