Brazilian court suspends Vale’s Norte/Laranjeiras dam

Monday, 26 April 2021 18:59:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil’s second-highest court, the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ), suspend activities at Vale’s Norte/Laranjeiras dam due to safety concerns. The court ruled late last week activities at the dam should remain suspended.

A state court in Minas Gerais had already halted activities at the dam, however, another court suspended the Minas Gerais court decision in June 2019, allowing Vale to resume operations.

STJ said public prosecutors brought new evidence that suggest there is a risk of collapse at the dam. Prosecutors also raised concerns about the structure’s safety. Based on these concerns, STJ ordered Vale to suspend activities at the Laranjeiras dam.