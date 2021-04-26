﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian court suspends Vale’s Norte/Laranjeiras dam

Monday, 26 April 2021 18:59:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil’s second-highest court, the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ), suspend activities at Vale’s Norte/Laranjeiras dam due to safety concerns. The court ruled late last week activities at the dam should remain suspended.

A state court in Minas Gerais had already halted activities at the dam, however, another court suspended the Minas Gerais court decision in June 2019, allowing Vale to resume operations.

STJ said public prosecutors brought new evidence that suggest there is a risk of collapse at the dam. Prosecutors also raised concerns about the structure’s safety. Based on these concerns, STJ ordered Vale to suspend activities at the Laranjeiras dam.


Tags: Brazil  mining  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Apr

Vale resumes iron ore activities at Guaiba Island terminal
20  Apr

Bamin to upgrade waste dam at Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine
12  Apr

Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil
05  Apr

Brazilian regulators halt four mining dams
05  Apr

Brazilian prosecutors close investigation on Vale’s failed Simandou project