Brazil updates utilization of steel import quotas

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 20:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

As of March 17, the 529,113 mt of quotas of steel products allowed for import at regular steel import rates had a total utilization of 77 percent, according to the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex.

The utilization by product was as follows:

• Plates in coils: 2.2 percent

• HRC: 28 percent

• CRC: 79 percent

• Zinc Coated: 83 percent

• Galvalume: 93 percent

• Wire rod: 31 percent

• Seamed piping: 8 percent

Volumes exceeding these limits will be subject to a 25 percent import tariff, while these quotas are valid until May 31, 2025.

Local steel producers have indicated that this strategy is insufficient to reduce steel imports, which they claim are traded at dumping prices, primarily from China.


