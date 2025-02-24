Brazil unveils new quotas for the import of steel products

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, SECEX, unveiled the list of steel products that the country will allow to import at regular import tariff, valid until May 31, 2025.

The total volume approved is 529,200 mt including the following items:

- Plates in coils: 8,000 mt

- HRC: 54,000 mt

- CRC: 100,600 mt

- Zinc Coated: 156,700 mt

- Galvalume: 155,900 mt

- Wire rod: 53,000 mt

- Seamed piping: 1,000 mt

Volumes exceeding these limits will be subject to a 25 percent import tariff, such as previous occasions.

The local steel producers complain that such strategy so far was not able to reduce imports of products, in their view, are traded at dumping prices, mainly from China.