﻿
Brazil to auction mining sites by year-end

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 21:07:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil, through its privatization and concessions program PPI, plans to auction 502 mining sites across different states, including the Amazon, by year-end, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to a government document, an auction is expected for November 25, 2020. The sites used to belong to mining companies that couldn’t support their projects anymore.

The National Mining Agency, ANM, Brazil’s mining regulator, has taken over the assets, so it can auction them. Iron ore companies like Vale and Anglo American Brazil are likely to bid for one or more assets, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: mining  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


