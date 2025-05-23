Brazil may replace quotas on low-taxed steel imports with high import tariffs

A volume of 529,113 mt of various finished steel products, which can currently be imported at standard tariffs in Brazil, might be the last under this system when it expires on May 31, 2025.

There are increasing speculations that the government will implement a 25 percent import tariff on all steel products. This is due to the current quota system's ineffectiveness in reducing steel imports and the lack of negotiations regarding new volumes to replace expiring quotas.

The latest update on quota utilization, dated May 19, indicates an unchanged figure of 88 percent, consistent with the rate observed on May 5. Authorities are expected to issue a statement on the matter next week.