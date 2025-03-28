Brazil may consider an appeal to the WTO against the US import tax on steel

After a four-day visit to Japan, Brazilian president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, stated that the country might appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the 25 percent import tariff imposed by US authorities on steel and aluminum.

President Lula mentioned that Brazil has two alternatives: appealing to the WTO or imposing the same tax on products imported from the US. This action was already considered by the country’s vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, who is leading the negotiations with US authorities. However, no decision has been made yet as Alckmin believes that the situation could be resolved with benefits for both sides.

In the interview, Lula da Silva acknowledged that the US president has the right to make decisions but needs to consider their consequences. He expressed concern about the potential impact of the tariffs, suggesting they could raise product prices and contribute to inflation in the US.