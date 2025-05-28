Brazil extends system of quotas and high tariff for steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade chamber, CAMEX, announced the renewal of a 25 percent import tariff and continuation of the system of quotas for 19 families of finished steel products, now added with four more to 23 families, valid for the next 12 months.

In addition to different grades of plates in coils, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, Galvalume, wire rod, rebar, and seamed piping, CAMEX included steel wire and flat products of special steel grades, that were being used by importers as “scape grades”, as an alternative to avoid the higher import tariff when clearing customs.

Although the volume of the new quotas was not announced, a definition is expected for the next few days, as the current quotas expire on May 31.