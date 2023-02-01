﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil blocks sale of Siderurgica do Pecem to ArcelorMittal

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 00:05:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

After approval without restrictions, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, the Brazilian anti-trust body CADE decided to submit to court again its opposition to the sale of Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP) to ArcelorMittal, in a response to a request by the local steel producer Usiminas.

According to CADE, Usiminas has added new and valuable technical data to the process, requiring further discussion on the sale.

The risks quoted by CADE for the suspension of the sale include the closure of the market, increased costs for the competition and the possibility of sharing “sensible information” about the other steel producers.

Since having closed the slab production of its Cubatão plant in 2016, Usiminas has outsourced part of the slab supplied its rolling operations, including at Cubatao, with the supply from CSP, Ternium and from imports. It is estimated that today CSP responds for 30 percent of the Usiminas requirements of slab.


Tags: Brazil South America Usiminas ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Brazil approves ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of CSP for $2.2 billion

12 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian steel producers announce across-the-board price increases

09 Jan | Steel News

Inda: Usiminas, ArcelorMittal Brazil to raise steel prices, following CSN

19 Jun | Steel News

Usiminas, ArcelorMittal Tubarao recognized for sustainability efforts

18 Oct | Steel News

Brazil slab exports up 22 percent in 2014

07 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Brazil slab offers

07 Jan | Flats and Slab

Export price of HRC moves up in Brazil

18 Nov | Flats and Slab

HRC export prices in Brazil fall slightly since August

09 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export prices on strong uptrend

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab exports rise on steady price trend

11 Aug | Flats and Slab