 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > BMW...

BMW integrates thyssenkrupp’s low-carbon steel into EV production starting 2026

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 11:35:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced that BMW Group will begin sourcing its bluemint® recycled carbon-reduced steel starting in 2026, marking a significant step toward lowering emissions across the automotive value chain.

The material will be used in key components of the BMW iX3, including outer body panels, interior applications and battery housing. Containing a high share of recycled material, bluemint® recycled delivers verified carbon savings compared with conventional steel production, with emissions reductions certified by TÜV Süd.

Carbon-reduced steel meets automotive surface standards

Automotive outer body panels traditionally require primary steel produced from iron ore due to strict requirements related to surface quality and formability. According to thyssenkrupp, bluemint® recycled enables carbon-reduced steel to meet demanding O5 surface standards used for visible exterior vehicle components.

The material is produced via the conventional blast furnace route but replaces part of the iron ore input with specially processed scrap. This approach lowers coking coal consumption and associated emissions while maintaining required mechanical performance and surface quality.

Part of Thyssenkrupp’s climate-neutral steel roadmap

Bluemint® recycled forms part of thyssenkrupp Steel’s broader decarbonization strategy. A central element of this transition is the planned introduction of a hydrogen-ready direct reduction plant with capacity to produce up to 2.5 million mt of direct reduced iron annually.

The facility is expected to enable carbon emission reductions of up to 3.5 million mt per year. Thyssenkrupp aims to fully transition its production portfolio to climate-neutral bluemint® steel by 2045.


Tags: Germany European Union Automotive Decarbonization ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports higher net loss and lower revenues for 2025

24 Feb | Steel News

Saarstahl renews long-term steel supply agreement with Max Bögl for turbine tower production

24 Feb | Steel News

Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey rise sharply in January 2026

24 Feb | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 9, 2026

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish construction sector confidence down 2.1 percent in Feb 2026 from Jan

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Feb 2026 from Jan

24 Feb | Steel News

Local Turkish dollar-based merchant bar prices fall further

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices fall by $5/mt amid depreciation of Turkish lira

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

US issues final subsidy rates for cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

24 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices stable despite confirmed cut in Indonesia’s nickel output

24 Feb | Flats and Slab