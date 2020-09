Friday, 25 September 2020 14:58:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Arkansas, US-based electric arc furnace (EAF) flat rolled steelmaker Big River Steel LLC (BRS) has announced that it decided to restart its Arkansas galvanizing line this weekend. The galvanizing line was stopped due to a power outage on August 30.

The line has an annual production capacity of 550,000 net tons. It is expected that the shipments from the line will resume following its resumption of production.