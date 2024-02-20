﻿
US raw steel production up 0.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 21:12:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 17, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,721,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.5 percent.

Production for the week ending February 17, 2024 is up 0.6 percent from the previous week ending February 10, 2024 when production was 1,710,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.0 percent.

Production was 1,800,000 net tons in the week ending February 17, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 80.5 percent. The current week production represents a 4.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 17, 2024 was 11,657,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.5 percent. That is down 1.8 percent from the 11,873,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.1 percent.


