Bids invited for allocation via auction of three mineral blocks in Odisha

Friday, 31 December 2021 10:08:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has issued a notice inviting tenders (NIT) for the auction of three mineral blocks, a government official said on Friday, December 31.

The official said that the mineral blocks include one composite iron ore and manganese block, one limestone block, and a graphite mine.

This auction is the second attempt of the government to allocate the resources to private mines as the previous auction did not attract the required minimum number of bidders, the official said.

The government has set a deadline of February 7, 2022, for the submission of bids for the auction.


