BHP to face trial over Samarco dam disaster in April 2024

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 14:06:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK judge Finola O'Farrell ruled that case against Australian miner BHP Billiton over Samarco dam disaster must go to trial in April 2024, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The trial refers to the collapse of the Samarco Mariana dam in 2015, resulting in 19 deaths and a massive environmental disaster that hit the states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo. The claimants are seeking an estimated £10 billion ($12 billion).

Accordingly, the company will face cross-examination regarding its role in the disaster.

Brazilian miner Vale was not added to the lawsuit, though the company operates Samarco, the joint venture between Vale and BHP. In addition, BHP called for Vale to share liability if it loses the lawsuit, SteelOrbis understands.

In September, the government of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo filed in a federal court a lawsuit requesting the blockage of BRL 10.34 billion ($1.98 billion) in Samarco assets belonging to Vale and BHP, as SteelOrbis previously reported.