BHP Billiton’s iron ore output down in Q1 amid planned maintenance

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 11:36:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022 ended September 30. The company’s iron ore production in the given period decreased by four percent compared to the previous quarter and was down by three percent year on year to 63.29 million mt, reflecting higher planned maintenance during the quarter. Temporary rail labor shortages due to Covid-19-related border restrictions also had a minor impact. This was partly offset by a strong mining performance. The South Flank production ramp-up has continued.

BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 249 million mt and 259 million mt for the 2022 financial year.

In the first quarter, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by nine percent quarter on quarter and by 25 percent year on year to 8.85 million mt. Production is expected to be between 39 million mt and 44 million mt in the 2022 financial year, with volumes weighted to the second half of the year due to planned wash plant maintenance in the September quarter.

“We completed planned major maintenance activities across a number of our assets. We progressed the ramp-up of production of high quality iron ore at South Flank,” Mike Henry, BHP CEO, added.