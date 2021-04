Bengang Plates expects 258.73 percent rise in net profit for Q1

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:49:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. (Bengang Plates) has stated that it expects a net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company of RMB 687 million ($104.7 million), up 285.73 percent year on year. Bengang Plates has an annual crude steel capacity of 20 million mt.

