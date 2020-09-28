﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Beijing Shougang plans to fully acquire Shougang Jingtang

Monday, 28 September 2020 15:49:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chinese steelmaker Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd. announced that the company plans to purchase 11.5094 percent of equity in Shougang Jingtang company held by Beijing Investment Holding and 7.6729 percent of equity in Shougang Jingtang company held by Beijing Jingguorui via non-public issuance of shares to specified objects. 

The estimated transaction value of 19.1823 percent of equity in Shougang Jingtang mentioned above amounted to RMB 5.574 billion ($0.8 billion). After the transaction this time, the listed company Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd. will hold 100 percent of equity in Shougang Jingtang via direct and indirect holding. Shougang Jingtang has an annual capacity of 8.98 million mt of pig iron per year and 9.7 million mt of steel.


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East  M&A  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Sep

New 4 million mt stainless steel project to be built in Yangjiang
24  Sep

Flat steel inventories up in China in mid-Sept, longs stocks down
18  Sep

China’s iron ore output up 4.8 percent in August amid strong demand
15  Sep

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.09% in early Sept, while inventories up
15  Sep

Inventories of main finished steel products in China up 0.6%, driven by HRC and rebar