﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Jingye Group acquires Northern Guangdong United Steel & Iron

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 14:10:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hebei Province-based Jingye Group, a major private steelmaker in China, has acquired Guangdong Province-based Northern Guangdong United Steel & Iron, signaling it will expand its deployment in southern China, as reported by local media. The signing ceremony for the takeover was held on the morning of October 25.

The crude steel output of Jingye Group amounted to 15.38 million mt in 2021, with an operating revenue of RMB 237.9 billion ($36.882 billion) for the year and a gross profit of RMB 5.748 billion ($891 million).

Northern Guangdong United Steel & Iron is located in an industrial park in Qingyuan city, Guangdong, and was established in July 1993, and has total assets worth RMB 3.0 billion ($0.42 billion). The company mainly produces quality rebar, alloy steel and special large equipment parts.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

China Baowu Group acquires controlling stake in Xinyu Steel

20 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group acquires 60% stake in Nanjing Iron and Steel, becomes second largest steel group in China

17 Oct | Steel News

Taigang Stainless Steel to increase investment in Xinhai Industrial by RMB 1.74879 billion

29 Sep | Steel News

Shougang plans to buy operating assets of Shougang Group Mining Co.

06 Sep | Steel News

Rizhao Steel acquire majority stake in another steelmaking company

04 Jul | Steel News

Ansteel Group plans to merge with Lingyuan Steel Group

23 Jun | Steel News

Anyang Steel suspends transfer of 80 percent of its equity

06 Jun | Steel News

Xinyu Steel to be transferred to Baowu Group

25 Apr | Steel News

Shougang plans to acquire steel trading company via RMB 5.859 billion

21 Mar | Steel News

Beijing Shougang plans to fully acquire Shougang Jingtang

28 Sep | Steel News