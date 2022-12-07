Xinpu Steel to transfer 1.4 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 2.0 million mt of steelmaking capacity

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 11:51:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinpu Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Xinpu Steel) has announced that it plans to transfer two blast furnaces of 600 cubic meters, equaling to an iron-smelting capacity of 1.4 million mt, two 80 mt converters, equaling to a steelmaking capacity of 2.0 million mt.

Accordingly, Henan-based steelmaker Fengbao Special Steel will buy 230,000 mt of steelmaking capacity, while Henan-based steelmaker Mingyuan Steel Group will buy 1.4 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 1.77 million mt of steelmaking capacity.