﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Xinpu Steel to transfer 1.4 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 2.0 million mt of steelmaking capacity

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 11:51:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinpu Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Xinpu Steel) has announced that it plans to transfer two blast furnaces of 600 cubic meters, equaling to an iron-smelting capacity of 1.4 million mt, two 80 mt converters, equaling to a steelmaking capacity of 2.0 million mt.

Accordingly, Henan-based steelmaker Fengbao Special Steel will buy 230,000 mt of steelmaking capacity, while Henan-based steelmaker Mingyuan Steel Group will buy 1.4 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 1.77 million mt of steelmaking capacity.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Jingye Group acquires Northern Guangdong United Steel & Iron

26 Oct | Steel News

China Baowu Group acquires controlling stake in Xinyu Steel

20 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group acquires 60% stake in Nanjing Iron and Steel, becomes second largest steel group in China

17 Oct | Steel News

Taigang Stainless Steel to increase investment in Xinhai Industrial by RMB 1.74879 billion

29 Sep | Steel News

Shougang plans to buy operating assets of Shougang Group Mining Co.

06 Sep | Steel News

Rizhao Steel acquire majority stake in another steelmaking company

04 Jul | Steel News

Ansteel Group plans to merge with Lingyuan Steel Group

23 Jun | Steel News

Anyang Steel suspends transfer of 80 percent of its equity

06 Jun | Steel News

Xinyu Steel to be transferred to Baowu Group

25 Apr | Steel News

Shougang plans to acquire steel trading company via RMB 5.859 billion

21 Mar | Steel News