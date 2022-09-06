﻿
Shougang plans to buy operating assets of Shougang Group Mining Co.

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 15:09:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that it plans to purchase the operating assets of Shougang Group Mining Co., Ltd via cash, including equipment, land, buildings, intangible assets and all persons involved in the production process.

Shougang Group Mining Co. was set up in 1991 with an annual capacity of 14.20 million mt of iron ore and its main operations include magnetic separation of iron ore fines, pellets and sintering ore, and special equipment and spare parts for mines, processing of scrap, coke and some chemical products.


