HBIS Company plans to transfer closed assets of its Handan Branch to Handan Steel

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:00:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Hebei Province-based major Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has announced that it plans to transfer the closed assets of its Handan Branch to Hebei Province-based Handan Iron and Steel, with the value of the assets in question assessed at RMB 3.854 billion ($0.55 billion).

