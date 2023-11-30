﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

BCCL commences production from India’s largest coking coal washery

Thursday, 30 November 2023 14:41:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a wholly-owned operational subsidiary of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), has started commercial production at its 5 million mt per year capacity washery, a company statement said on Thursday, November 30.

The company said that, with commencement of the plant, BCCL would be able to significantly increase supplies of washed coal to domestic steel mills and contribute toward reducing import dependency of the critical input in steelmaking.

This technologically-advanced washery stands out for its logistical efficiency and cutting-edge technology, solidifying its position as one of the largest coking coal washeries in India, the company statement said.

Commencement of commercial production from the washery is a crucial step considering the current challenges faced by the steel industry due to the soaring prices of imported coking coal, the company added.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s local and export coke prices still rise, import coal prices increase too

30 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during November 20-26

30 Nov | Steel News

China’s coal imports in 2023 may rise as high as 450 million mt

29 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 8.35% in Oct from Sept

29 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices rise amid persisting demand

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW posts net loss for Q3 amid higher costs

27 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal rebounds, further rise unlikely amid higher supply

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 47, 2023

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia’s Mechel sees lower crude steel and pig iron outputs in Q3 amid BF overhaul

24 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.8 percent in Jan-Sept

24 Nov | Steel News