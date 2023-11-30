BCCL commences production from India’s largest coking coal washery

Thursday, 30 November 2023 14:41:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a wholly-owned operational subsidiary of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), has started commercial production at its 5 million mt per year capacity washery, a company statement said on Thursday, November 30.

The company said that, with commencement of the plant, BCCL would be able to significantly increase supplies of washed coal to domestic steel mills and contribute toward reducing import dependency of the critical input in steelmaking.

This technologically-advanced washery stands out for its logistical efficiency and cutting-edge technology, solidifying its position as one of the largest coking coal washeries in India, the company statement said.

Commencement of commercial production from the washery is a crucial step considering the current challenges faced by the steel industry due to the soaring prices of imported coking coal, the company added.