Baowu Resources Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of leading Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group, has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 54.7 billion ($7.7 billion) in the first six months this year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 3.91 billion ($0.55 billion) for the given period, fully realizing the goal of "in the half period of the year, completing half of the annual task target”.