﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel to invest RMB 5.2046 billion in zero-carbon high-grade sheet plant

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 13:45:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Zhanjiang Ecological and Environmental Protection Bureau has issued a notice planning to approve the environmental impact assessment document for the zero-carbon high-grade thin steel sheet plant project of Chinese steel producer Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel (Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel). According to the document, Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel plans to invest RMB 5.2046 billion ($0.73 billion) in building the project in question.

The project will be located in the southwestern part of the company’s existing plant and include two parts: the electric furnace steelmaking continuous casting project and the docks. The project will add an annual steelmaking capacity of 1.8 million mt, which will mainly produce steel sheet for use in automobiles and also silicon steel.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices fluctuate within limited range

20 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Fangda Special Steel posts reduced revenues and net profit for 2023

20 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices hit the bottom, today’s futures rebound gives hope for improvement

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

China’s steel bar exports total 1.63 million mt in Jan-Feb, down 6.6%

19 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke output up 2.1 percent in January-February

19 Mar | Steel News

Local steel associations in China call for steel output curbs, to halt price fall

18 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices continue their downtrend

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 12, 2024

18 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials