Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel to invest RMB 5.2046 billion in zero-carbon high-grade sheet plant

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 13:45:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Zhanjiang Ecological and Environmental Protection Bureau has issued a notice planning to approve the environmental impact assessment document for the zero-carbon high-grade thin steel sheet plant project of Chinese steel producer Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel (Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel). According to the document, Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel plans to invest RMB 5.2046 billion ($0.73 billion) in building the project in question.

The project will be located in the southwestern part of the company’s existing plant and include two parts: the electric furnace steelmaking continuous casting project and the docks. The project will add an annual steelmaking capacity of 1.8 million mt, which will mainly produce steel sheet for use in automobiles and also silicon steel.