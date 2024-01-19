Baosteel Zhanjiang starts DRI production at Guangdong plant

Friday, 19 January 2024 12:55:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Direct reduced iron (DRI) production has started at Chinese steel producer Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel, a subsiaiary of China Baowu Group, in Guangdong Province.

Using Energiron technology co-developed by plantmakers Tenova and Danieli, the plant has one million mt of annual production capacity by utilizing natural gas, coke-oven gas and hydrogen. The plant is the largest DRI plant in operation in the world currently using hydrogen and has the largest reactor ever installed in China.

All Energiron DRI plants, including the new plant in Guangdong, are capable of lowering carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the use of hydrogen and the intrinsic capacity to capture the CO2 generated by the reduction process.