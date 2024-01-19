﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baosteel Zhanjiang starts DRI production at Guangdong plant

Friday, 19 January 2024 12:55:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Direct reduced iron (DRI) production has started at Chinese steel producer Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel, a subsiaiary of China Baowu Group, in Guangdong Province.

Using Energiron technology co-developed by plantmakers Tenova and Danieli, the plant has one million mt of annual production capacity by utilizing natural gas, coke-oven gas and hydrogen. The plant is the largest DRI plant in operation in the world currently using hydrogen and has the largest reactor ever installed in China.   

All Energiron DRI plants, including the new plant in Guangdong, are capable of lowering carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the use of hydrogen and the intrinsic capacity to capture the CO2 generated by the reduction process.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge down slightly

19 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China stable, export prices fall due to weaker mood

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s steel bar exports total 10.81 million mt in 2023, up 42.6 percent

19 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly remain stable

18 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage at 76.4 percent in Q4

18 Jan | Steel News

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by another $4.2/mt on January 18

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke output increases by 3.6 percent in 2023

18 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices rise slightly

17 Jan | Flats and Slab

Scrap prices in China decrease amid lower demand and firm supply

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 7.1 percent in 2023

17 Jan | Steel News