Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 5 percent in the first week of May

Friday, 14 May 2021 11:09:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first week of May (May 1-7) amounted 34,000 units, up 5 percent year on year, while up 13 percent compared to the first week of April, showing a good performance in the given period, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

CPCA said the external environment in the first week of May has been good as the information of the launch of new car around Shanghai Auto Show garnered consumers’ attention and stimulated consumption.


