Thursday, 29 April 2021 11:56:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of April (April 15-21) amounted to 40,000 units, up 12 percent year on year, while rising by percent compared to the same period in 2019, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA said China’s economic environment is stable and improving, which will exert a positive impact on downstream users’ enthusiasm for consumption