Auto sales in China up in Sept 1-20 month on month, down year on year

In the September 1-20 period of the current year, outputs and sales of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 1.407 million units and 1.115 million units, up 12.4 percent and down 9.1 percent year on year, respectively, while up 26.6 percent and 18.7 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle output and sales totaled 1.198 million units and 0.983 million units, up 8.7 percent and down 12.5 percent year on year, while up 28.3 percent and 19.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output and sales reached 21,000 units and 13,200 units, up 39.4 percent and 27.3 percent year on year, while rising by 18.6 percent and 15.8 percent month on month.