CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 3.5 percent in August from July

Friday, 11 September 2020 14:37:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.119 million units and 2.186 million units, respectively, down 3.7 percent and up 3.5 percent month on month, while rising by 6.3 percent and 11.6 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 14.432 million units and 14.551 million units, down 9.6 percent and 9.7 percent year on year, 2.2 and 3 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first seven months of the current year.

In August, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 1.694 million units and 1.755 million units, down 0.1 percent and up 6.0 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the current year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 11.176 million units and 11.288 million units, down 15.5 percent and 15.4 percent year on year, with the declining pace 2.3 and 3.0 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first seven months of the current year.

In the given month, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 425,000 units and 431,000 units, respectively, down 10.0 and 3.5 percent month on month, while up 42.8 percent and 41.6 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the year, commercial vehicle output and sales amounted to 3.256 million units and 3.263 million units, up 19.3 percent and 17.3 percent year on year, with the rising pace 2.9 and 3.0 percentage points faster compared to the first seven months of the year.

In August, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 106,000 units and 109,000 units, up 17.7 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively, year on year. In the January-August period, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 602,000 units and 596,000 units, down 26.2 percent and 26.4 percent year on year, respectively, with the decreasing pace 5.5 and 6.4 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first seven months of the current year.