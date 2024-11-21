 |  Login 
Austria’s Benteler unveils new sustainable steel tube for construction industry

Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:07:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austria-based pipe producer Benteler Steel/Tube Manufacturing Corporation has announced that it has developed new sustainable steel tubes under the CliMore® brand to help decarbonize the construction industry.

Accordingly, the high-quality seamless tubes that are being produced at Benteler’s Dinslaken plant with low-carbon steel and green electricity will be able to be used as micropiles or ground nails for foundation and stabilization at construction sites.

In the meantime, Ischebeck GmbH, Germany-based manufacturer of geotechnical, formwork and trench shoring systems for the construction industry, has become the first customer to use the product, reducing its carbon footprint.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Austria European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

