Austria’s Benteler produces seamless pipe from free-cutting steel

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:13:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austria-based pipe maker Benteler has announced that it has succeeded in producing seamless pipes from free-cutting steel for the first time.

Free-cutting steel has been used for a long time as a solid material, mostly in the form of steel bar in the machining industry. 

The product line of seamless steel pipes in hot rolled as well as cold drawn types offers optimized solutions for various applications. In this way, economical machining can be realized both for smaller quantities and for large-scale series production. 

Due to the production of the steel in an electric arc furnace, carbon footprint can be reduced by more than 70 percent with BENTELER SMARTCUT®, compared to bar steel from the blast furnace route. 


