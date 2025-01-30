Voestalpine Tubulars puts new section rolling mill into operation

Voestalpine Tubulars, a subsidiary of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG, has recently commissioned its new section rolling mill supplied by German engineering company KOCKS, according to a statement by the latter.

Accordingly, the section rolling mill has been fully integrated into Voestalpine Tubulars’ hot tube rolling mill at its Kindberg production site, allowing the production of seamless hot rolled square and rectangular hollow profiles with large sizes and wall thicknesses.

Voestalpine Tubulars specializes in the production of seamless round tubes.