﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia’s Stanmore to acquire Eagle Creek coking coal project

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 13:40:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based metallurgical coal supplier Stanmore Resources has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global premium-quality hard coking coal producer South32’s 50 percent interest in the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal Joint Venture Project in Australia and 100 percent of the shares in Eagle Downs Coal Management Pty Ltd. The acquisition of Eagle Downs is consistent with Stanmore’s ambition to expand its footprint in Queensland’s premium metallurgical coal basin.

Stanmore has offered $US15 million upfront, with $US20 million to be paid from the first 100,000 mt of longwall coal being mined. Completion of the acquisition is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

The other 50 percent interest in the project is held by Australia-based Aquila Coal, a subsidiary of Chinese steel producer Baowu Steel Group. Stanmore Resources stated that it is negotiating with Baowu Group for the purchase of a further 30 percent stake in the project, which would make it the controlling shareholder.

Eagle Down mine has a potential to annually produce 4-6 million mt of high quality, low volatile hard coking coal.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining M&A 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline in latest deals, further fall possible

08 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic up 11 percent in April-January

06 Feb | Steel News

Local coke prices in China remain unchanged amid stable demand

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices still under pressure as weak demand offsets supply concerns

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Glencore’s coal output increases in 2023

01 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Chinese coke prices stable as sentiment improves only slightly

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline, cyclone impact yet to be assessed

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during January 15-21

26 Jan | Steel News