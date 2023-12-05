﻿
Australia’s Port Hedland to have LNG capabilities to reduce emissions

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 13:35:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based Pilbara Clean Fuels Pty Ltd, Ocean Marine Energy (Oceania) and Italy-based RINA have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a concept for a new LNG plant and bunkering system at the world’s largest iron ore export port Port Hedland in order to reach International Maritime Organization’s 2050 zero-emissions target.

Accordingly, the new plant will convert natural gas to LNG and meet the market demand for cleaner marine bunker fuel for dry-bulk iron ore carriers operating round trips between the Pilbara and Asia.

Moreover, Oceania will offer an LNG marine fuel bunkering service capability based on the charter, ship management and operation of purpose-designed LNG bunker vessels. The LNG re-fueling concept is based on ship-to-ship bunkering of vessels while at anchor off Port Hedland.

In addition, RINA will develop a concept Newcastlemax dry-bulk ship with a capacity of 209,000 dwt equipped with an LNG marine fuel system involving pre-combustion carbon capture and hydrogen production. The concept provides a pathway to zero emissions for the application of LNG as a marine fuel.


