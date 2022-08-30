﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia's North Queensland coal exports decline further in July

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:07:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, coal exports from Australia's North Queensland have amounted to 11.2 million mt, down 3.3 percent year on year and 14 percent month on month, respectively, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation. North Queensland exports coal mainly through Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay and Abbot Point coal terminals, the latter from which is the smallest among three terminals with a capacity of 50 million mt per year. 

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of the current year, coal exports from Australia's North Queensland have reached 71.117 million mt. The majority of coal, that is exported from North Queensland is coking coal which is used to produce coke, the primary source of carbon used in steelmaking.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania 

Similar articles

Higher coking coal prices accepted in fresh trades in China, outlook still ambiguous

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

29 Aug | Steel News

Usiminas announces more expensive refurbishments of coke plant and blast furnace

26 Aug | Steel News

Global steelmakers withdraw met coke contracts due to mounting concerns on future, coking coal prices to remain ...

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia coking coal appeal to Chinese customers despite price rises, coke prices unchanged

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 34

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Competitiveness of local met coke in India down further after price rises

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within a limited range on Aug 8-14

22 Aug | Steel News

Mechel’s output up in H1, sales mainly decrease

19 Aug | Steel News

Australian suppliers of coking coal obtain higher prices in latest trades

18 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials