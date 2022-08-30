Australia's North Queensland coal exports decline further in July

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:07:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, coal exports from Australia's North Queensland have amounted to 11.2 million mt, down 3.3 percent year on year and 14 percent month on month, respectively, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation. North Queensland exports coal mainly through Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay and Abbot Point coal terminals, the latter from which is the smallest among three terminals with a capacity of 50 million mt per year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of the current year, coal exports from Australia's North Queensland have reached 71.117 million mt. The majority of coal, that is exported from North Queensland is coking coal which is used to produce coke, the primary source of carbon used in steelmaking.