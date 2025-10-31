Australia’s Alter Steel to cut carbon emissions with Danieli technology

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has shared details on the technological equipment it will provide to Australia-based steelmaker Alter Steel’s new greenfield steel mill in Pinkenba, set to become the nation’s first new steelmaking facility in more than 40 years.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis , the compact, high-efficiency plant will produce approximately 500,000 mt per year of rebar, wire rod, spooled coil and bar. Completion is slated for late 2027.

Under the agreement, Danieli will supply its MIDA technology and will incorporate the Digimelter electric arc furnace and Q-One digital power feeder.

80% lower carbon emissions with Digimelter

The Digimelter is fully compatible with renewable energy sources and will achieve 80 percent more carbon reduction compared to traditional blast furnace routes. On the other hand, the endless casting-rolling process developed by Danieli eliminates the need for billet reheating, reducing energy consumption by up to 75 percent relative to conventional mills.