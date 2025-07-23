 |  Login 
Alter Steel plans $750 million green steel mill in Queensland with Danieli technology

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 16:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Alter Steel has announced the finalization of a contract with Italian plantmaker Danieli to supply advanced technology and equipment for its new $750 million steel mill in Pinkenba, Queensland. The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Green design meets local demand

Once completed, the Pinkenba facility will be a first-of-its-kind in Australia. The plant will produce 500,000 mt of reinforcing steel annually, use 100 percent locally-sourced scrap metal and be powered entirely by renewable energy. In addition, the Pinkenba mill will be the first in Australia to integrate multiple steel products within a single site, including wire rod, hot rolled mesh, spooled coil and bar.

Key stats for the project

Metric Value
Total investment $750 million
Annual production capacity 500,000 tonnes
CO₂ emission rate 0.37 tonnes CO₂/tonne steel
Emissions reduction vs. blast furnace 80%
Local scrap usage 100%
Completion date Late 2027

Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Steelmaking 

