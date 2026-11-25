Egyptian steel producer Misr National Steel (Ataqa) has obtained technical approval for a license to produce 500,000 mt of steel billets annually and is currently completing the necessary licensing procedures, according to local media reports.

The company clarified that its application concerned only the 500,000 mt annual billet production license and that it had not participated in the bidding process for a separate license covering 200,000 mt of annual billet production. The clarification came in response to media reports suggesting that Ataqa had withdrawn from the competition for a 200,000 mt annual continuous casting billet production license.

Ataqa awaits final approval for billet production license

The Egyptian steelmaker stated that it would notify the Egyptian Exchange once the remaining licensing procedures are completed and final approval is granted.

Ataqa currently has an annual rebar production capacity of 780,000 mt. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of 2026, the company recorded a net profit of EGP 175.65 million, up by 24.3 percent year on year.