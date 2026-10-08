 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Egypt's...

Egypt's Al Ashry Steel targets 20-30 percent IPO in H1 2027 to fund billet expansion

Thursday, 08 October 2026 13:53:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egyptian steelmaker Al Ashry Steel Group plans to offer 20-30 percent of its shares on the Egyptian Exchange in the first half of 2027 to diversify financing sources and support capacity expansion, according to local media.

IPO preparations underway

The group has begun studying the offering's structure and is evaluating financial advisers and offering managers, with appointments expected before the end of 2026. The final timing and structure will depend on the study's findings and Egyptian Exchange listing requirements.

Billet projects target one million mt annually

Alongside its listing preparations, Al Ashry Steel has applied for two billet production licenses, each covering 500,000 mt of annual capacity, with combined investment estimated at EGP 12 billion. The projects aim to strengthen domestic feedstock supply and reduce reliance on imports.

The group produces and processes rebar, sections and flat steel, with operations also encompassing welded pipes, scaffolding, metal forming and lighting poles.

Tags: Billet Semis Egypt North Africa Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

Billet

Length 6 m
Edge Length1 100 - 150 mm
Edge Length2 100 - 150 mm
 
Tedarikçi MODERN STEEL MILLS
View Offer

Billet

Length 3 - 6 m
Edge Length1 100 mm
Edge Length2 100 mm
 
Tedarikçi SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer

Billet

Length 3 - 6 mm
Edge Length1 125 mm
Edge Length2 125 mm
 
Tedarikçi SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer

Similar articles

Egypt launches tender for eight new billet production licenses

12 Aug | Steel News

Egypt’s longs export indications increase further, local offers expected to follow

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Egypt keeps local longs and billet prices mostly stable, exports remain quiet

20 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local billet prices rise in Egypt, import offers become slightly more workable

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local and export longs prices stabilize in Egypt, activity low in both segments

24 Dec | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s domestic rebar prices weaken as temporary incentives provided

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

AlGioshy Steel calls on Egypt to reconsider provisional AD duties on import billet

25 Sep | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Hope for better September fades away with unchanged prices and duty in Egypt

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

El Marakby at IREPAS: Egypt’s steel export volumes to remain firm in 2022

10 Oct | Steel News

Egypt’s Suez Steel to upgrade billet caster No. 2

18 Jul | Steel News